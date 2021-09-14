Previous
HMS Endeavour by denful
HMS Endeavour

We went to Whitby, one of my favourite places. I am beginning to realise my favourite places often involve the sea. This is Whitby harbour, lobster pots and Captain James replica HMS endeavour.
A very wet day !
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Debra
Very nice capture!
September 15th, 2021  
