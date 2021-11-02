Previous
Double digits by denful
303 / 365

Double digits

The twins are 10 today! Where did that time go? I remember posting pictures on 365 when they were 2 years old!
Birthday dinner with their cousins- that’s what they wanted!
2nd November 2021 2nd Nov 21

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
