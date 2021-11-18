Sign up
315 / 365
Raj afternoon tea
I am away in Ripon staying with my lovely cousin Pat. I was treated to afternoon tea Indian style, authentically cooked and prepared. It was delicious and far too much ….. but I gave it my best shot!
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
365
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tea
,
afternoon
,
raj
Pat Knowles
ace
That would be a very different experience! These days I find the amount they give for one dies for two in our house! I hate leaving stuff too. Very nicely presented!
November 18th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
Pretty and yummy!
November 18th, 2021
