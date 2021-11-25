Sign up
Previous
Next
321 / 365
York Minster
York Minster at night. The streets were empty and the time was moving on towards midnight. It didn’t feel eerie at the time but when I looked at it the atmosphere felt different so I edited it this way
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
2
2
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
382
photos
97
followers
101
following
87% complete
Tags
night
,
york
,
eerie
,
minster
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful image - very atmospheric! I love York!
November 25th, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
Looks like night time is the best time to sight see in York! Completely different than during the day! Good to get the clock in too!
November 25th, 2021
