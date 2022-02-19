Previous
Roseberry Topin

Taken on a quick jaunt from Saltburn to Great Ayton for breakfast. Also managed a 15 minute unexpected chat with one of my best friends. Got to love a bit of spontaneity!
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Susan Wakely ace
This looks a great place to visit. Did you go to the top?
February 21st, 2022  
