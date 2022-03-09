Sign up
Photo 430
The 4 of us
Obviously not taken by me but these are my 3 college friends from St Johns in York.
We have been friends for 47 years and try to get together as often as possible with our busy home and work lives.
We had a trip to Wales this time where Kath ( second from the left) lives. During this few days we were able to plan our next two trips.
These are the people who I know have truly got by back and never judge me.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
