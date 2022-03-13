Sign up
Photo 433
Espresso Martini
On our last evening in Barry we went to this wonderful Italian Restaurant. Wonderful food , company and little tipple. I finished my evening with one of my favourites, Espresso Martini.
It came like this. I bet you can’t guess the name of the restaurant.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
eating
,
italian
Cazzi
ace
Now I wonder what the restaurant could be called haha! Hope you enjoyed every last drop.
March 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheers.
March 13th, 2022
