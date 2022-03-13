Previous
Espresso Martini by denful
Photo 433

Espresso Martini

On our last evening in Barry we went to this wonderful Italian Restaurant. Wonderful food , company and little tipple. I finished my evening with one of my favourites, Espresso Martini.

It came like this. I bet you can’t guess the name of the restaurant.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
@denful
Now I wonder what the restaurant could be called haha! Hope you enjoyed every last drop.
March 13th, 2022  
Cheers.
March 13th, 2022  
