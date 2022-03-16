Sign up
Photo 435
Daffodils
My favourite, a little gift from the old man. I am lucky with the one that I have chosen!
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
0
1
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
502
photos
103
followers
123
following
119% complete
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
16th March 2022 10:42am
