Previous
Next
Dandelion by denful
Photo 462

Dandelion

The dandelion growing at the bottom of the garden was looking gloriously yellow in the sunlight. Standing as tall and proud as any fancy plant that is not classed as a weed!
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Yes I have noticed a few in my garden, I nip the heads off though until I can dig them out.
April 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise