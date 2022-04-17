Previous
Next
Baptism by denful
Photo 464

Baptism

Today I was baptised, full immersion. It was the most amazing experience and a truly memorable moment.

Not my photo obviously….. before I got dunked and was unbelievably wet!!
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Well done you, what a marvellous experience
April 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise