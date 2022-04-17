Sign up
Photo 464
Baptism
Today I was baptised, full immersion. It was the most amazing experience and a truly memorable moment.
Not my photo obviously….. before I got dunked and was unbelievably wet!!
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
534
photos
104
followers
127
following
127% complete
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
459
460
461
462
463
48
22
464
Tags
baptism
Judith Johnson
Well done you, what a marvellous experience
April 17th, 2022
