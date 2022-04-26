Previous
Next
Lunch break by denful
Photo 470

Lunch break

The sun was shining and we went outside for our lunch. Carla’s glasses were very reflective so I snapped a quick shot of a couple of us who were sharing the table.

Carla is such fun to work with and we always have a lot of fun .
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the three of you.
April 27th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat capture fv!
April 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise