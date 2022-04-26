Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 470
Lunch break
The sun was shining and we went outside for our lunch. Carla’s glasses were very reflective so I snapped a quick shot of a couple of us who were sharing the table.
Carla is such fun to work with and we always have a lot of fun .
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
541
photos
104
followers
127
following
129% complete
View this month »
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
Latest from all albums
22
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
26th April 2022 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the three of you.
April 27th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat capture fv!
April 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close