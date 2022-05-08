Previous
My little monkey. by denful
Photo 477

My little monkey.

Actually this is one of my eldest granddaughters but the youngest twin by a whole minute.
Out for a walk and she loves to try and climb the rugby posts on our field. So far she hasn’t made it to the crossbar!
Granny7(Denise)

@denful
A real little tomboy! Those feet are gripping that pole, she will get there one day!
May 8th, 2022  
