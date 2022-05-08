Sign up
Photo 477
My little monkey.
Actually this is one of my eldest granddaughters but the youngest twin by a whole minute.
Out for a walk and she loves to try and climb the rugby posts on our field. So far she hasn’t made it to the crossbar!
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Granny7(Denise)
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
climbing
leila
Pat Knowles
ace
A real little tomboy! Those feet are gripping that pole, she will get there one day!
May 8th, 2022
