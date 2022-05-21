Previous
Bedraggled by denful
Photo 485

Bedraggled

We had a lot of rain in the lat few days, including a big thunderstorm and it looks as if this dandelion clock has managed to hang on to his petals,but is looking all the worse!
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Granny7(Denise)

