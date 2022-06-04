Previous
Ghostly by denful
Photo 495

Ghostly

This photo was taken by one of my granddaughters. Gus our cat is walking along the banister upstairs, where he spends a huge amount of time chasing his

The photo has a ghostly feel to it so I played about with it and this is the final result.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
