Photo 495
Ghostly
This photo was taken by one of my granddaughters. Gus our cat is walking along the banister upstairs, where he spends a huge amount of time chasing his
The photo has a ghostly feel to it so I played about with it and this is the final result.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
566
photos
102
followers
128
following
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
5th June 2022 8:17am
Privacy
Public
Tags
gus
