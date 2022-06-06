Sign up
Photo 497
Anointing
This is David who was baptised on Sunday 5th June. This was the point at which he was anointed with oil blessed by the bishop
I taught David when he was in year 6 and 7 . He was grown into a very tall nice young man.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
david
,
baptism
