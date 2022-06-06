Previous
Anointing by denful
Photo 497

Anointing

This is David who was baptised on Sunday 5th June. This was the point at which he was anointed with oil blessed by the bishop

I taught David when he was in year 6 and 7 . He was grown into a very tall nice young man.


Granny7(Denise)

