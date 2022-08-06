Sign up
Photo 531
I love you grandad.
The end of a fabulous family day at the beach. Grandad and Leila shared a hug.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
1
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
605
photos
99
followers
125
following
145% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
6th August 2022 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandad
,
leila
Susan Wakely
ace
Ah what a lovely moment that you have captured here.
August 9th, 2022
