Ooops by denful
Ooops

So here we go again. One broken arm. Two manual manipulations sine Tuesday have failed so it’s surgery next week sometime!!

My right arm and everything takes so much longer with just one hand which is my left one ….. and you’ve guessed. I am right handed.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Granny7(Denise)

Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
