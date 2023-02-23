Previous
Street names by denful
Photo 592

Street names

I am on my annual holiday to Saltburn with my cousin so have been off the radar most of the week.
We were in Whitby and I was amused by some of the names of the alleyways. Here is a small selection.
Granny7(Denise)

LManning (Laura) ace
Those are well found! Duck or grouse?? How curious.
February 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great find, love Arguments Yard (though I want it to be Arguments Alley).
February 23rd, 2023  
