Photo 601
Purple
Taken almost a week ago when the sun was shining but it’s done nothing but rain since.
The frost has broken some of my cider bottles and the dog knocked it onto the rockery. I left it there and these beautiful flowers have blossomed and grown around it. I’m glad I didn’t move it!
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
9th April 2023 4:52pm
Privacy
Public
