Purple by denful
Photo 601

Purple

Taken almost a week ago when the sun was shining but it’s done nothing but rain since.

The frost has broken some of my cider bottles and the dog knocked it onto the rockery. I left it there and these beautiful flowers have blossomed and grown around it. I’m glad I didn’t move it!
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

