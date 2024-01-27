Sign up
Photo 642
Mick
This is Mick my eldest son’s father in law. He is l a lovely gently spoken man who like my son doesn’t really indulge in idle chit chat. Probably why they get on so well. He doesn’t know that I took this.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
721
photos
89
followers
100
following
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st January 2024 3:29pm
Susan Wakely
ace
A great portrait.
January 27th, 2024
