0330leaves

Time for a non-COVID pic. This winter I "adopted" two street drains - to keep them free of snow and ice so water would go where it's suppose to go. Now that it is spring, and after we had a ton of rain this weekend, it is now time to clear the drains of old leaves from last fall. There were a lot of heavy wet leaves but I bagged them up, hauled them back to the house in my baby stroller and feel better helping our neighborhood and the earth.