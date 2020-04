0401mask

Started to make masks for my loved ones with leftover fabric I had on hand since we are supposed to be staying home. This was the test mask. Turned out pretty good. Only 7 more to go, at the least. There is a lot of talk whether these help. They can't hurt. You just don't want to feel invincible with these. At the best you are probably only catching 50% of the viruses, so social distancing and hand washing and no touching the face are still the most important things to be doing!