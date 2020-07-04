Previous
0704holiday by diane5812
This is my pathetic attempt to recognize Thom's favorite holiday - the 4th of July. I'm sure he's chuckling from his heavenly home at my artwork. Gravel poured driveways don't lend themselves to chalk art! Miss you.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
