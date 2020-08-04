0804coffee

Previous
Tomorrow would have been Thom's 70th birthday. It's been 8 years since we've had a coffee date. Thom LOVED his coffee so I think he may have had some part in making sure I would remember him tomorrow. My single serve Keurig bit the dust this morning. I ordered a new one that won't get here for a week or so, so in order to have any coffee this morning I had to get Thom's old coffee pot out of the garage. He would go through a whole carafe in a day but since I only drink 1 - 2 cups a day, I started using a single serve Keurig pot. Thinking of you, Thomas, as I look at that old coffee pot.
