0814storm by diane5812
Photo 3067

0814storm


All regular tv programming was interrupted tonight for storm coverage. Hail, high winds, tornadoes, etc. We lucked out in Eagan. Wasn't too bad.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
