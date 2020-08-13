0813peace

I went to pick up some office supplies at the printers early this morning and stopped at a little tiny overlook next to the Eagan Dog Park for some peace and quiet and coffee before it got hot. Nobody ever goes here so I knew it would be a good spot to reflect on the life of my neighbor, Phil, who died a year ago today. I miss the old goofball. He was one of a kind. It was so traumatic to come home after work to see the paramedics working on him. Not at all what it looks like in movies. Phil...we all miss you but know that you are with your beloved wife, Cathy, again and nothing could make you any happier.