Went with Sara and the boys to the MN Zoo. Didn't expect Owen to enjoy the flamingos. He also liked the wolverine, otters, fish, and tractor. Not so much interest for camels, bears, tigers, monkeys, horses, cow, etc.
20th August 2020

