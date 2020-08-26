Previous
0826morning by diane5812
0826morning


In 2 decades of taking a picture a day, I've taken a picture of me in bed, in the bathtub, in the car, at work, in the hospital, on my way to Court, etc. But I have never taken a picture of myself getting ready for the day. Here it is!
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
