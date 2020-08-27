Sign up
Photo 3080
0827back
What a week to have vacation. I threw out my back so I'm either lying in bed on a heating pad or I'm slowly walking around with a back brace. Sitting down is too painful.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Leave a Comment
