Previous
Next
0827back by diane5812
Photo 3080

0827back

What a week to have vacation. I threw out my back so I'm either lying in bed on a heating pad or I'm slowly walking around with a back brace. Sitting down is too painful.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise