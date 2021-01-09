Previous
0109fur by diane5812
Photo 3215

0109fur

Cleaning up after a week of doggy daycare in preparation for another week. So. Much. Fur. Everywhere.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
880% complete

