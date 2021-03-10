0310tornado

Previous
It's been a weird weather day…hard rain, thunderstorms and now a tornado warning. We usually have snowstorms in March. We had 6" of snow on March 10, 2019. The earliest tornado in Minnesota was March 6, 2017.
Diane Marie

