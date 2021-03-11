Previous
0311jack by diane5812
0311jack

My heart. Can't wait until I get my second COVID shot next week and then after the two week waiting period, I can pick him up!
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
