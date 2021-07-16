Previous
0716rocks by diane5812
Photo 3403

0716rocks

Vacation Day 5: This cold kept me from doing much of any thing today besides read on my deck. Not much to take a picture of except the slats in my deck and the rocks below.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
932% complete

