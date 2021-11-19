Sign up
Photo 3529
1119beaverbloodmoon
At 2:58 am, this is the best picture I could get with my iPhone of the longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years. It is called a beaver blood moon and the next longest eclipse will be in 2669! It was pretty cool in person.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
