1119beaverbloodmoon by diane5812
Photo 3529

1119beaverbloodmoon

At 2:58 am, this is the best picture I could get with my iPhone of the longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years. It is called a beaver blood moon and the next longest eclipse will be in 2669! It was pretty cool in person.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
