0504sun by diane5812
Photo 3695

0504sun

Finally sunny and warm. Perfect day for reading outside. Hope to finish this book soon. I've been reading it all winter!
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1012% complete

