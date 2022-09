0909aol

I've been cleaning and downsizing and came across these free AOL discs that Thom used to collect when we first met….back in the mid 90s. (We 'met' in an AOL chatroom). Remember when you had to pay by the minute to use the internet? These discs were given away EVERYWHERE. Thom thought they may be worth something some day but a little research by me indicates they aren't. In the garbage they go.