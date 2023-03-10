Previous
0310footprints by diane5812
Photo 4005

0310footprints

My footprints in to work in yet more new snow. Being careful not to slip on any ice that may be underneath the snow.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1097% complete

