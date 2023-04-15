Previous
0415peasoup by diane5812
Photo 4041

0415peasoup

It may not look very good, but a rainy dreary Saturday is a perfect time for scrumptuous homemade split pea soup, with a good dipping bread from Panera.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
