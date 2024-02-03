Previous
0203gift by diane5812
Photo 4334

0203gift

A lovely woman
from church/work
gave me this gift bag filled with individually wrapped "pick-me-ups" for when I'm not feeling great. Although I feel good today, I thought I deserved to open one. It turned out to be hard candies - which just 10 minutes earlier I had wished I had! A spiritual prompting, I say. Not only in thinking I deserved to open one, but that I picked that one! Also, this is my table of cheer. Cards from folks, inspirational sayings, a candle from someone that say's "Get Well Soon" and pics of my family. And now a bowl of hard candies, too.. :)
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
It was meant to be, enjoy.
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise