0210nohair by diane5812
Photo 4341

0210nohair

Doesn't get more real than this. No makeup, no hair.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1189% complete

Ruth Bourne
You rock that! It's quite liberating, I found.
February 11th, 2024  
