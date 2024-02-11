Previous
0211family by diane5812
0211family

On a day spent trying to get used to my new reality, I got the perfect pick me up…Facetiming with these two cuties in Alabama.
11th February 2024

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy ace
How sweet!
February 11th, 2024  
