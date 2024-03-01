0301clinic

Previous
It's been a hard
week. Had an unexpected clinic visit today for severe throat pain, painful fingertips and pain in my neck. They may discontinue this Red Devil chemo (I more to go) due to my health issues.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
