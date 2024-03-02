Previous
First visit on my brother's deck for the season. It was a bit chilly towards the end but it was good to be outside considering my lower immunity.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
