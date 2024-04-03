Sign up
Photo 4394
0403breakfast
I have meds to take at work that need to be taken with food. This is my breakfast. Bananas and peanut butter, like Elvis. I am suppose to eat protein but the peanut butter made my stomach turn.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
