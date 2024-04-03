Previous
0403breakfast by diane5812
Photo 4394

0403breakfast

I have meds to take at work that need to be taken with food. This is my breakfast. Bananas and peanut butter, like Elvis. I am suppose to eat protein but the peanut butter made my stomach turn.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
