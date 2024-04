04042nd chain

Had my 2nd out of

12 Taxol infusions today and removing that link from the chain my grandsons made but it didn't happen without several bumps along the way. Looks like I will be having a couple imaging things happen next week. On my port (which they couldn’t use today and they had to use a regular IV and my liver, which partially showed a cyst incidentally in a CT scan of my chest. Always something it seems.