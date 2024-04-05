Previous
0405deer by diane5812
Photo 4396

0405deer

Came across some of my old friends on my way in to work this morning. This one was perfectly back lit in the dark. Had to take the picture thru my car window so I wouldn't spook him/her.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise