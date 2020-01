For the record

This is not my photo, but it’s a diary shot. Jesse and Chad have been travelling in the South Island. They attended a rural sports day in the Marlborough Sounds. Although Jesse went there to chop, I think he had more fun doing the running! Here they are competing in the 1500m race - they are in the singlets - Jesse finished second and Chad third. They even ran the three legged race and won that. They had a fun day.