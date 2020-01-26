Sign up
Photo 2219
The one that nearly got away
I was watching the shearing at the Rotorua A & P Show today. It was so hot for the young shearers as there was no breeze coming in for them and the temperature was 30 degrees C. This sheep was making an effort to escape!
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
0
0
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2219
photos
203
followers
114
following
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
26th January 2020
Tags
sheep
,
shearing
,
rotorua
