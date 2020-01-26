Previous
The one that nearly got away by dide
The one that nearly got away

I was watching the shearing at the Rotorua A & P Show today. It was so hot for the young shearers as there was no breeze coming in for them and the temperature was 30 degrees C. This sheep was making an effort to escape!
Dianne

@dide
