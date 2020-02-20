Previous
The splash by dide
Photo 2244

The splash

We had a family fun evening at school tonight. There were lots of water activities as the weather has been so very hot. The kids were impressed about being able to 'bomb' into the pool, as that isn't usual during school swimming time!
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Dianne

@dide
Mariana Visser
Great capture
February 20th, 2020  
Wylie ace
fab timing, fav
February 20th, 2020  
Dianne
@mv_wolfie @pusspup it looked better not so cropped, but there were random children in the background and I cannot include them.
February 20th, 2020  
