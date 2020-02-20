Sign up
Photo 2244
The splash
We had a family fun evening at school tonight. There were lots of water activities as the weather has been so very hot. The kids were impressed about being able to 'bomb' into the pool, as that isn't usual during school swimming time!
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
3
1
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2244
photos
203
followers
119
following
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th February 2020 4:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
kids
,
school
,
pool
Mariana Visser
Great capture
February 20th, 2020
Wylie
ace
fab timing, fav
February 20th, 2020
Dianne
@mv_wolfie
@pusspup
it looked better not so cropped, but there were random children in the background and I cannot include them.
February 20th, 2020
