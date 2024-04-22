Previous
The trio by dide
The trio

We have had lots of rain and the temperature has been quite warm (as long as you are out of the wind). There are fungi popping up all around the place.
Dianne

ace
@dide
Maggiemae ace
So many types of mushrooms! With the latest news, it is not an option to put them into a recipe!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful little "shrooms" = lovely to look at ! fav
Bec ace
Lovely close up of the trio.
Peter ace
Great perspective, tones and texture a great hands and knee’s capture Dianne, Fav:)
