Previous
Photo 3767
The trio
We have had lots of rain and the temperature has been quite warm (as long as you are out of the wind). There are fungi popping up all around the place.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
4
4
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd April 2024 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
Maggiemae
ace
So many types of mushrooms! With the latest news, it is not an option to put them into a recipe!
April 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful little "shrooms" = lovely to look at ! fav
April 22nd, 2024
Bec
ace
Lovely close up of the trio.
April 22nd, 2024
Peter
ace
Great perspective, tones and texture a great hands and knee’s capture Dianne, Fav:)
April 22nd, 2024
